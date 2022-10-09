The Rev. Rick Sivers returns as Monk on the Run

MINETTO - The Rev. Rick Sivers will return to his Oswego origins to present one performance only of his latest comedy, Monk on the Run, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Minetto United Methodist Church.
Sivers returns as Brother Harmonious (the drunken monk) where it all started over 20 years ago. In this new version of the Brother Harmonious story, Sivers reveals new secrets about life in the monastery as the good Brother attempts to recruit new initiates into life in the Order of Serenity. Come out for the laughter and the hilarious way in which Brother Harmonious tells the story of his life in and out of the monastery.
