The River’s Edge Craft Show hosted by the Oswego Lions Club

OSWEGO - The Oswego Lions Club with host the Ninth Annual River’s Edge “handmade” Craft Show on Sunday, June 13. The event will take place at Breitbeck Park, on the West Side of Oswego. Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
They are working closely with The Oswego County Health Department to make sure that this year’s craft show will be safe for everyone attending. Therefore, masks are required and respect social distancing.
Come and check out the children’s area with the Bookmobile, Karate demonstrations by Performance Fitness, finger printing by the Oswego County Sherriff’s department and the Oswego City Police Department, face painting and much more. Also joining the children’s area will be local author, Linda Germain, who writes children’s books and will be doing book signings.
They are expecting many of the same vendors as last year and also have many new crafters added to the mix. Along with the crafts there will once again be wine tasting from New York state wineries.
Musical entertainment by Double V’s will be playing all afternoon, and there will be more food vendors.
If people would like more information on the River’s Edge Craft Show sponsored by The Oswego Lions Club or would like to be a vendor, contact Chris Pelton at 315-529-6414 or Becky O’Kane at 315-343-3997 or visit the Facebook page at Oswego Lions Club River’s Edge Craft Show.
