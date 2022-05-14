The River’s Edge Craft Show hosted by the Oswego Lions Club

OSWEGO - The Oswego Lions Club with host The 10th Annual River’s Edge “handmade” Craft Show on Sunday, June 12. The event will take place at Breitbeck Park, on the West Side of Oswego.
Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Take in the crafts, the food and fun, and the sites of Oswego.
Come and check out the children’s area with The Bookmobile, Putt Putt Golf by Back Yard Recreations, Karate demonstrations by Performance Fitness, Finger printing by the Oswego County Sherriff’s department and the Oswego City Police Department, face painting and much more.
They are expecting many of the same vendors as last year and also have many new crafters added to the mix. Along with the crafts there will once again be wine tasting from some New York state wineries.
Musical entertainment by Double V’s will play all afternoon, and there will be more food vendors.
If people would like more information on the River’s Edge Craft Show sponsored by The Oswego Lions Club or would like to be a vendor, contact Chris Pelton at 315-529-6414 or Becky O’Kane at 315-591-2495 or visit the Facebook page at Oswego Lions Club River’s Edge Craft Show
