OSWEGO - The Oswego Lions Club with host the 10th Annual River’s Edge “handmade” Craft Show on Sunday, June 12. The event will take place at Breitbeck Park, on the West Side of Oswego. Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
In past year’s this event was an over whelming success. Take in the crafts, the food and music, and the sites of the city.
This year the children’s area will feature The Bookmobile, Karate demonstrations by Performance Fitness, finger printing by the Oswego County Sheriff’s department and the Oswego City Police Department, The Oswego Fire Department and their dogs, face painting Putt Putt Golf by Backyard Recreation and much more. They are expecting many of the same vendors and also have many new crafters added to the mix. With over 70 vendors, shoppers will find crafts including wood works, jewelry, quilting, soaps, jams and jellies, candles, pet treats and much more. All made by hand. There will once again be wine tasting from some New York state wineries such as Lakeland Winery and Thousand Islands Winery.
Musical entertainment sponsored by Hunt Real Estate, ERA will be provided by the Double V’s and there will be more food vendors.
The Oswego Lions Club cannot put on and event of this magnitude without all of the following sponsors: Hunt Real Estate, ERA, Compass Federal Credit Union, Scriba Mini Storage, Burritt Motors, Burke’s Home Center, Ken’s Body Shop, Murphy’s Automotive Solutions, State Farm insurance –Chris Nelson, NBT Bank, Oswego Lawn Care, The Beacon Hotel, Pathfinder Bank, Wayne’s Drug Store, Smart Student Housing and Warner Physical Therapy.
If people would like more information on the River’s Edge Craft Show sponsored by The Oswego Lions Club, contact Chris Pelton at 315-529-6414 or Becky O’Kane at 315-591-2495 or visit the Facebook page at Oswego Lions Rivers Edge Craft Show.
