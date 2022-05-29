OSWEGO - The Oswego Lions Club will host The 10th Annual Rivers Edge “handmade” Craft Show on Sunday, June 12. The event will take place at Breitbeck Park, on the West Side of Oswego. Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This year’s event is already larger than last year with many more vendors and a larger children’s area. The Bookmobile, finger printing by the Oswego Police Department and the Sherriff’s department, Karate demonstrations by Performance Fitness, face painting, the Oswego Fire Department with their dogs, Back Yard Recreation doing Putt Putt Golf and much more.
“With all of our past fundraising events, we are once again expecting capacity crowds and another successful event for our club,” said Matt Warren, Oswego Lions Club President. In addition to all the wonderful crafters and the children’s section we will have live entertainment by Double V’s, food and wine tasting.”
Anyone interested in being a sponsor for the event or if looking for more information, contact Chris Pelton - event chairperson at 315-529-6414 or Becky O’Kane - event co-chairperson at 315-591-2495 or go to the Facebook page at Oswego Lions Club River’s Edge Craft Show.
