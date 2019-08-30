The Salmon River Fine Arts Center hosts 25 year anniversary celebration and silent auction

PULASKI - The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will host its 25th anniversary celebration with a silent auction Friday, Sept. 20, at its gallery located at 4848 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski. The celebration runs from 6-8 p.m. and refreshments including a wine and cheese tasting will be available.
Guests may sip wine while they view the current art show featuring a special memorial exhibit showcasing the artwork of some of the center’s founding gallery members. “It is because of their vision and passion for art, along with their love of this community that this gallery exists today,” states executive director, Patricia Tanner who was brought on board to run the gallery by these founders in 1994. Tanner will also be honored and have some of her work on display at the show.
The monies raised from the event and silent auction will go towards maintaining the center, and providing quality educational programs, classes and workshops for people of all backgrounds and abilities. A portion of the funds will also be earmarked toward the funding of scholarships for classes and workshops for those who might not otherwise be able to afford to explore the benefits of making and enjoying art.
This celebration is free and all are welcome. Donations at the door are appreciated. There will be many items to bid on at the silent auction including paintings, prints, pottery, jewelry, and felt artwork all done by local artists, as well as some gift baskets and gift certificates from area merchants.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a not-for-profit organization located in the heart of historic downtown Pulaski and promotes the creation, display, and appreciation of the fine arts in the area. The center is grateful for the support of many donors and volunteers, and especially for the funding from the John Ben Snow Foundation and the Greater Pulaski Community Fund. Many of the center’s programs are made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.
For more information about The Salmon River Fine Arts Center or the upcoming event, visit their website at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.
