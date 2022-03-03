“The Savannah Sipping Society” open April 1

The four ladies of “The Savannah Sipping Society” include Beverly Murtha and Beth DeRouse in the front row, and Sherri Metz and Gina Wentworth standing in the back. These four actresses are the main characters in the comedy which is the season opener for the Oswego Players 84th Anniversary year.

OSWEGO - The season opener for the Oswego Players 84th Anniversary year will be the Jones, Wooten, Hope Comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society”.

Currently four actresses Beverly Murtha, Beth DeRouse, Sherri Metz and Gina Wentworth are in full rehearsal for the play which will be held on April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 in the Oswego Players Frances Marion Brown Theater.

The set is being constructed by Bob and Skeeter Collins.

Log onto the website: www.oswegoplayers.org and make a reservation. Box office sales begin March 5, by calling 315-343-5138.

