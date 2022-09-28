CLAYTON — A new regionally based podcast focusing on shipping along the St. Lawrence Seaway will launch on Monday.
“Downbound Discussions,” a podcast hosted by Michael Folsom, also known as The Ship Watcher, will feature an insightful perspective on the many aspects of the St. Lawrence Seaway, the region’s assets and events, as well as the people in and around the shipping industry.
Episode one of “Downbound Discussions,” out on Monday, will feature Port of Oswego Executive Director Bill Scriber, and shipmate-turned-cookbook author, Catherine Schmuck.
Mr. Scriber, a military veteran, took the helm of the Port of Oswego in December 2017 and has helped to lead the port to three Seaway Pacesetter Awards. In addition, he has been integral in securing funding for new projects at the port, including grain storage, windmill offloading and aluminum ingots for nearby Novelis.
Ms. Schmuck is well known for archiving her journeys aboard ships on Facebook while serving as a relief cook. In addition, she has a popular cookbook, “Ship To Shore Chef,” which she has toured upstate New York and Ontario promoting this year when not sailing. Her book signings have been known to consist of long lines and to date nearly 4,000 copies of the book have been sold.
“The idea is to bring ship enthusiasts another step closer to the mesmerizing vessels so often seen along the St. Lawrence, while also highlighting what the Seaway has to offer – from beautiful landscapes to exciting community events, and most importantly, making connections with the people that play a role in it all so that it can be a little more real than just a name or photo on social media,” Mr. Folsom said in a news release. “I want to be able to provide folks with that behind-the-scenes look that you might not get otherwise.”
Podcast episodes are expected to be released twice a month, though October will have at least three episodes.
Episode two will feature an interview with an investigator from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada regarding the 2020 collision in the Welland Canal, plus Roger LeLievre, editor of the popular ship watching guide, “Know Your Ships.”
Episode three will be dedicated solely to former Wolfe Island ferry and Canadian Empress cruise ship captain, Brian Johnson, who has written several real-life experience stories over the years that have been published both online and in print.
“Downbound Discussions” will be available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Audible and Amazon Music.
Information on the podcast can be found on Facebook via downbound discussions and/or St. Lawrence Seaway Ship Watchers group pages.
