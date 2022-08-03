The Strangers, Aug. 10 in Central Square

Central Square concert series is held Wednesdays at Goettel Community Park.

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) will host The Strangers from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.

The Strangers is a 60’s, 70’s and 80’s band, who perform classic rock and pop music from those eras.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.