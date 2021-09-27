Theater Art’s Youth Academy (TAYA) announces cast for “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players and their Theatre Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) have announced the cast for their next production, “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors”. The cast incudes a number of veterans to the Frances Marion Brown stage and several newcomers for this October production. Kathleen Winchek, George Valentine, Trevor Griffiths, Ellie Laird, Caylyn Salmonsen, Abigail Cosmo Smith, Eva Kandt, Hannah Kandt, Ben Fowler, Kira Donoghue, Ethan Fowler, Olivia O’Connor, Ash Izyk and Gus McDonald.
The plot of the play centers around newbie director Carol Danes having only one day to find the leads for a community theater production of Romeo and Juliet. But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of auditioners includes extreme method actors, performers who just don’t know how to channel their rage, and one woman who thinks she’s a cat. This comedy will bring the audience to the last place they’d ever want to be… behind the doors of a casting session.
Director Norman Berlin III, will bring young thespians back to the Oswego Players theater stage and says that this crazy comedy by Ian McWelthy will be a great vehicle to light up the Frances Marion Brown stage. Productions dates are scheduled for Oct. 22, 23, 24 and 29, 30, 31. For more information visit the website: oswegoplayers.org
