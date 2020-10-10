Theater Arts Youth Academy goes high tech with “Do You Read Me?”

OSWEGO - The Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) of the Oswego Players, Inc. is going high tech with its first streaming performance of “Do You Read Me?”, a mad cap comedy for the whole family.

“Everyone at NASA thinks that Dr. Weaver’s Mars colony is a joke, because it’s full of Average Joe’s instead of astronauts. Their mission? To grow the first eggplant on Mars. As Dr. Weaver takes reports from the self-appointed experts, disappointed sci-fi fans, and customer service nightmares that inhabit the colony under the leadership of the arrogant Commander, the mission starts to seem impossible. But could there be more to the story than they’re letting on?”

Written especially for actors to perform on video chat, Do You Read Me? is a space comedy about community.

Director Norman Berlin III has announced his cast for this production:

Doc -1 – Ethan Fowler

Doc -2 – Wendy Thompson

Commander Fillion – Katie Gerth

Sam- Ben Fowler

Karen – Abby Smith

Charlie – Trevor Griffiths

Jess – Allison Goss

Quinn – Grace Syrell

Robin – Emma Pryor

Dr. Dent – Annabella Sobrino

This production is made possible through a generous grant from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information go to www.oswegoplayers.org

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.