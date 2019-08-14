Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) begins second semester

OSWEGO - On Saturday, Aug. 19, the main doors of the Civic Arts Center will burst open around 9 a.m. as a group of students enters the Oswego Players’ Frances Marion Brown Theater as participants in the second round of The Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA). For the next four Saturdays students will immerse themselves in the world of live theater.
TAYA is a specialized program for students between the ages of eight and 18 who will meet for four Saturdays during the month of August and explore the many facets of community theater. Some come as actors, some come as dancers, some come because they want to run the lights or build a stage set. But all come with a desire to learn all they can from theater experts in the area.
This semester TAYA welcomes its artistic director, Matt Fleming; Oswego Players’ producer, Tammy Wilkinson; and Oswego Players’ costume coordinator, Marie Sterphone for the opening day’s session. After a brief orientation and some ice breaker activities, the group will work with the Oswego Player’s costumer, Marie, as she takes the group through a series of creative activities titled, “The Costume Makes the Character”.
On the following Saturday, the group will travel to Auburn, to spend the day at the Merry Go Round Theater with the cast and crew of “South Pacific.” Workshops will include working with their dance coordinator, music director and spending time in the costume department. After dinner with the cast, the group will join the audience to watch the musical.
Steve York, Professor at SUCO and Professional Arts and Entertainment Producer will lead the group in the Frances Marion Brown Theater on the third weekend as he takes the students through some powerful creative expression exercises to hone their skills as performers. The semester closes on the 31st when TAYA travels to Tyler Hall and the Waterman Theater on the Oswego Campus where they will work with Ola Kraszpulska, Acting Theater Department Chair for an all day big theater experience.
TAYA is made possible through the generous support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, the Oswego County Community Foundation, and CNY Arts. For more information, go to: oswegoplayers.org
