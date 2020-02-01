OSWEGO - Last year the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) launched its first year with great success. And thanks to the support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation and the CNY Arts Organization, the Oswego Players’ theater academy is at it again. An open house will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Civic Arts Center, Fort Ontario Park, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive in Oswego.
Matt Fleming, artistic director for the group, invites students between the ages of eight through 18 to join he and his staff at TAYA’s open house.
Come hear about the plans in store for the year and find out how people can be involved. The year long menu of programs is free to those who participate. There will be a $20 registration fee required to join TAYA. However, that fee will be returned upon completion of any participation in the program.
The first semester TAYA program “Imagination Stage” begins Feb. 22 and runs every Saturday through March 14.
For more information, log onto the website at: oswegoplayers.org
