Third city of Oswego Chalk Walk event on June 19

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Oswego City Youth Bureau will host another citywide at-home, outdoor chalk art contest on Saturday, June 19 (rain date is Saturday, June 26).
The event is for businesses, individuals, and families of all ages. Categories include, artists, family, and individuals of any age. There will be prizes for every category provided by local eateries like Pizza Villa, Stone’s Candy and others. Judges (Youth Bureau and community members) will start at 1 p.m. (through 4 p.m.) to judge all the drawings. iHeart Oswego photographers will be out taking pictures of entries and the artists that drew them.
Mayor Barlow said, “The Oswego Chalk Walk Event was a great idea created by the Oswego Youth Bureau during times of COVID and social distancing. Due to the popularity of the first two chalk walks, we’ll be bringing back another event to keep the fun coming! I encourage Oswego families to get outside, get creative and participate in this wonderful family event.”
“This is a great event to get all families involved to do their best artwork outside but safely, at home.” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau. “Our first chalk walk was a huge success and the families enjoyed working together. Chalking starts early so start planning your artwork!”
To sign up go to www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk. For any additional questions, contact Jen Losurdo, Oswego City County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451. For more information go to: www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk
