Thirsty Ragtime Trio to perform at Trinity Community Coffee House

CAMDEN - The Thirsty Ragtime Trio, with pianist Dave Liddy, will play a selected number of ragtime pieces, as well as some stomps and boogie woogie, at the Trinity Community Coffee House, 98 Main St. in Camden, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Ragtime is a musical genre that enjoyed its peak popularity between 1895 and 1918. Its chief characteristic is that it’s syncopated, that is, played in “ragged” time.
The trio also features guitarist Steve Quenneville and drummer Mark Tiffault. The guitar is very well suited to ragtime and Quenneville’s contributions include the “Dallas Rag” and “Teasin’ the Frets!”. Tiffault, a respected and experienced drummer in the CNY area has a great feel for the music. His expertise as a shuffle and blues drummer led to a number of tours with nationally known artists.
Their mutual love and respect for ragtime brings these three Syracuse Area Music Award (SAMMY) winning musicians together and in the upcoming concert, the Thirsty Ragtime Trio will also play compositions such as Tom Turpin’s “Harlem Rag” and “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin, the Texas-born composer known as the “King of Ragtime Writers”. Other tunes the group will interpret include “Dill Pickles” (1906) and “Crazy Bone Rag” (1913) by Charles L. Johnson.
The church is located next to the Post Office, at the intersection of State Route 60 and State Route 13. Guests may enter through the front door of the church. A parking lot is available, between the church and Post Office, with a handicapped accessible entrance in the Parish Hall.
Trinity’s Community Coffee House performances are free to the public. A donation is collected only in lieu of admission. Complimentary refreshments are provided by the Trinity Ladies Guild. For information call 315-245-987.
