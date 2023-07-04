Thompson Park open to 11 p.m.

The Thompson Park entrance near the roundabout on Academy Street. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — There are new hours for Thompson Park.

The city council on Monday set the new hours as 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The park was formerly closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

