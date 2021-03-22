WATERTOWN — With the arrival of the spring weather, Zoo New York will open to the public Tuesday.
The gate at the zoo in Thompson Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The staff at Zoo New York is always looking for ways to bring people into the facility in Thompson Park, zoo officials said Monday.
The official opening of the summer season will be on May 1. The zoo will be open seven days a week after that.
