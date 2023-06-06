The Thousand Islands Arts Center in Clayton will receive $2 million from the state to build a new facility. Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — The Thousand Island Arts Center, which has continually evolved from its roots as a handweaving museum, will receive its largest infusion of funding in its history, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday.

The governor, speaking at the Storm King Arts Center in the mid-Hudson region where she announced $90 million in state funding for 19 cultural organizations, announced the arts center will receive $2 million.

