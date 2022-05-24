ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Thousand Islands Winery will begin the summer season with the 18th annual Grape Blossom Festival on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
The festival will have wine tastings, tours and family-friendly activities along the St. Lawrence River.
The Grape Blossom Festival will feature local artisan and craft vendors, food from Johnny D’s restaurant and live music from the reuniting of The Rhythm Method, which will give one of its first performances in three years.
The Bad Husbands Club also will perform its rock and blues-style of music.
The Grape Blossom Festival is free to attend for all ages, and the tasting room will be open until 8 p.m.
The winery will host other summer events that will feature live music, food, free wine tastings, winery tours, wine slushies and much more.
