CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center in Clayton has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
NYSCA awarded $90 million since last spring to artists and organizations across the state.
“We are extremely grateful to NYSCA for their recognition of the challenges museums and art organizations such as TIAC still face caused by the pandemic,” Leslie Rowland, the center’s executive director, said in a news release. “While there was improvement in 2021, there were lingering effects on our operations last year. This award will help TIAC to continue its recovery from COVID-19.”
According to Ms. Rowland, the state has awarded $90 million so far of a $240 million allocation. An additional $50 million for fiscal year 2023 capital and $100 million in multi-year capital has yet to be announced.
