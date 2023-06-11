CLAYTON — A new facility on James Street will be built by the Thousand Islands Arts Center, funded in part by its $2 million share of New York State Council on the Arts Large Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture announced on Tuesday.
The nonprofit center now operates a thrift and consignment store, Finders Keepers, 321 James St., at the planned building site.
“Our plan is to take that building down and replace it with a new facility that will house our museum, collection galleries and add some classrooms,” said TIAC executive director Kathleen M. Ferguson.
TIAC now operates out of 314 John St. in a building built in 1877 by Clayton banker and former boat builder Jacob Putnam. The building has no elevator and more classroom space is needed.
“It will be energy efficient and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant,” Ms. Ferguson said. “It’s also really necessary to preserve and exhibit our textile collection. We’d have a fiber arts library that would have better accessibility to the public.”
TIAC is also home of the Handweaving Museum, which is the only one of its kind in the country. Handweaving is where the TIAC’s roots are. The center began as the Thousand Islands Craft School founded in Clayton in 1966 by Emily Kent Post, a retired teacher from Princeton, New Jersey, and summer resident of Grindstone Island. She saw the possibility of making Clayton a destination for people interested in history and the arts. The state grants announced Tuesday — $90.5 million in total for 19 projects ranging from $2 million to $10 million — will build on that vision in Clayton.
“From New York City to the north country, we are investing in our state’s robust arts and culture sector to ensure all New Yorkers, regardless of their background, have access to the transformative power of art,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a news release.
The TIAC is now forced to host many of its classes off-site due to a lack of space. “And we have stairs with no elevator for one of the classrooms,” Ms. Ferguson said. “That’s not friendly in terms of who would like to participate if they have mobility issues.”
The expansion will also target another TIAC program that had been sidelined. “We want to resume and expand our arts program for the region’s wounded-warrior population and create a year-round venue for fundraising and public events,” Ms. Ferguson said.
TIAC officials had to submit plans as part of their proposal that targeted the grant.
“We worked with Jonathan Taylor from Taylored Architecture in Clayton,” Ms. Ferguson said. “That company did our concept designs. We also worked with Black Horse Construction Group of Watertown. We worked with them on the design schedule.”
Ms. Ferguson said TIAC is putting together a committee to manage the project.
“We’ll reach out to look at those plans, make determinations about the final selection of who we’ll be working with if we want to go ahead with the plans we submitted or need to make some adjustments. It’s kind of to-be-determined,” she said.
The project will require more than the $2 million in grant funding.
“We anticipate we will have a capital campaign,” Ms. Ferguson said.
That campaign has already been aided by a “significant” donation from an anonymous donor. Ms. Ferguson said she couldn’t disclose the amount, but said it’s more than $1 million.
The grant, Ms. Ferguson said, has a start-by date of Oct. 1, with an “anticipated project end date” of June 1, 2025. But those dates appear flexible. “I think there’s many ways of starting and finalizing the plan,” Ms. Ferguson said. “It wouldn’t necessarily mean breaking ground at that point.”
No final decision has been made for TIAC’s current building.
“We don’t anticipate that we’ll be able to sustain two buildings,” Ms. Ferguson said. “We will probably be making plans to vacate it or possibly sell it. We’re not sure.”
n n n
THE TIAC grant from NYSCA’s Large Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture announced Tuesday was one of two announced for the north country, among 19 awards. The other north country recipient is the Lake Placid Association of Music Drama and Art, which received $7.5 million for new arts facility construction.
“We’re immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for this historic level of capital grantmaking,” NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said in a news release. “These critical investments will support visionary expansions, essential facility improvements, and community-building strategies that will promote health, safety, and accessibility. We commend the Thousand Islands Arts Center for their bold and inspirational project that will deliver the measurable benefits of the arts to New Yorkers and our visitors for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.