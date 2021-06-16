CLAYTON — It’s appropriate that as the Thousand Islands Arts Center gets off the ground again in its hosting of exhibits, the main focus is the artwork of a renowned bird artist.
The hyper realistic illustrations of birds by Sue deLearie Adair are part of the Thousand Islands Arts Center’s “Along the River’s Edge” art exhibition and sale that opens Thursday with a reception. The exhibit runs through Saturday, July 10.
“Sue has been on our radar for many years,” Leslie Rowland, executive director of TIAC said as she took in Ms. Adair’s creations hung in the Bobbie Trimble Gallery at TIAC.
The featured artist draws in various combinations of graphite, colored pencil and watercolor. The size of her artwork in the gallery ranges from creations several inches tall to a series of 8-inch-by-8-inch miniatures.
“Her work is so extraordinary, so unusual, we asked her if she would be interested in being the featured artist,” Ms. Rowland said.
Turning to some of Ms. Adair’s drawings, Ms. Rowland said, “This is all done by hand. People walk in here and they think it’s photographs, but then they get up there and say, ‘Holy cow!’”
“Along the Rivers Edge,” is also refreshing in another way, Ms. Rowland said.
“After nearly 16 months of COVID-related restrictions and regulations, we are delighted to once again be allowed to host a more normal opening reception for this perennial favorite,” she said.
The art exhibition and sale opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday at the center, 314 John St.
Ms. Adair, and her husband, John H. Adair, split the year between their homes in Albany and Stony Point, Henderson.
Ms. Adair’s work has been included in many prestigious national and international exhibitions including Birds in Art, Art and the Animal (Society of Animal Artists) and several miniature art shows. She has received the Society of Animal Artists Award of Excellence and her graphite and mixed media drawings have been selected for publication in five of North Light Books’ best of drawing series “Strokes of Genius” volumes.
She is a signature member of the Society of Animal Artists and the Colored Pencil Society of America.
One wall of the gallery highlights the miniature drawings Ms. Adair created. Exhibit notes featured nearby give insight into the creations: “Every single detail is miniaturized — the scale of the subject matter, the brush or pencil strokes — so that only with high magnification can one behold the immaculate details of the artist’s technique, which may include stippling, hatching or pointillism.”
Ms. Adair, a regular instructor at TIAC, is a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlis High School and St. Lawrence University, Canton. She was interested in the natural sciences from a young age and traveled across North America and Canada on family camping trips to visit many national parks in her youth.
She “did art” all through high school and college.
“And then basically, I did none,” she said.
She rediscovered her artistic talents shortly after she seriously began birding in her mid-20s.
“It just came together one day and I felt like drawing again and started in on it and it made sense at that time to draw birds,” she said.
To create her highly detailed drawings, Ms. Adair first takes a photo of her subjects.
“I get the photos, design in Photoshop Elements , and then do the drawings,” she said.
Ms. Adair used to be a serious birder, going so far as becoming a “lister” — someone who is focused on categorizing their sightings, often by geography.
“Now, the only list I keep is Stony Point,” she said. “I’ve seen 199 species of birds just on Stony Point.”
The species range from a red crossbill to warblers and other near-tropical migrants.
“It’s a fantastic area for birders,” Ms. Adair said.
This year’s exhibition was juried by Margie Hughto, a professor of ceramics at Syracuse University within the School of Visual and Performing Arts, School of Art. For the past 30 years, Ms. Hughto has been involved in numerous commissioned site-specific artworks and several architectural public artworks.
Approximately 120 pieces by 66 regional artists were submitted to the juror for consideration. In addition to Ms. Adair’s artwork in the Trimble Gallery, about 80 pieces are in the Catherine C. Johnson Gallery.
The following awards will be presented Thursday: Catherine C. Johnson Award ($500); Kincaid Award ($300); People’s Choice Award ($200) and the Juror’s Choice Award ($100).
Admission to the exhibition is complimentary to all TIAC members and $5 for non-members. There is no charge for Thursday’s reception.
“Along the River’s Edge” is supported by Jay and Peggy Brouty-Benton, Michael Ringer Galleries, Bella’s, Ann Johnson-Kaiser, the Vars/Kincaid Family and Joan Trimble Jordan.
The details
— WHAT: “Along the River’s Edge” art exhibition and sale featuring “Birds of the North Country” by Sue deLearie Adair.
— WHERE: Thousand Islands Arts Center, 314 John St., Clayton.
— WHEN: Opening reception 5:30 to 7:30 Thursday at the center. No cost and current pandemic protocols will apply. The exhibit runs through Saturday, July 10.
— ON THE WEB: tiartscenter.org
— OF NOTE: All artwork for sale, benefitting regional artists and TIAC.
