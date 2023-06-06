CLAYTON — The Thousand Island Arts Center, which has continually evolved from its roots as a handweaving museum, will receive its largest infusion of funding in its history, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday.
The governor, speaking at the Storm King Arts Center in the mid-Hudson region where she announced $90 million in state funding for 19 cultural organizations, announced the arts center will receive $2 million.
“These are going to be the larger scale projects, the ones that sometimes it’s hard to fund raise for, but are masterpieces that we never want to lose,” Gov. Hochul said. “We also want to reach new and diverse audiences.”
For the Clayton arts center, that means, a large contribution to build a new arts museum.
The Thousand Island Arts Center operates the only handweaving museum in the country.
Handweaving is where the TIAC’s roots are. The center began as the Thousand Islands Craft School founded in Clayton in 1966 by Emily Kent Post, a retired teacher from Princeton, New Jersey, and summer resident of Grindstone Island. She saw the possibility of making Clayton a destination for people interested in history and the arts.
In May, Leslie Rowland, outgoing director of a decade, told the Times the latest five year plan for the organization has included plans for growth.
“We’ve got to have some kind of expansion on this campus,” she said. “This building is from the late 1800s. We’re continuing to work on what that ... is going to look like, whether it’s going to be some sort of an addition out back, or a new building someplace.”
Ms. Rowland said that among issues faced with the TIAC building, built in 1877 by Clayton banker and former boat builder Jacob Putnam, there’s no elevator and more classroom space is needed.
Gov. Hochul said the arts grants will be good for the economy.
“We are open for business and to us arts and cultures is a big business,” she said. “It can be a driver for our economy. Local businesses benefit. The hotels benefit. It can also anchor our economy beyond just these communities, but as I mentioned it takes a little bit of resources. That is why I am really proud to be here today to announce $90 million.”
