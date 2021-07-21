ORLEANS — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting its TILT Kids Camp next month, focusing on land and river health along the St. Lawrence River.
The camp, called “Healthy Land = Healthy River,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Thousand Island Park on Wellesley Island. Campers will focus on the river ecosystem, tributaries and fish through a hike, scavenger hunt and water sampling.
Interactive stations will be led by the Friends of Rock Ridges Nature Trails, the Thousand Islands Biological Station, Save the River and TILT’s summer watercraft inspection stewards.
Lunch will be provided. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and should wear clothing and footwear appropriate for outdoor play. Space is limited, and advance registration is requested. Register by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
