CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands High School Select Vocal Ensemble is once again hitting its sweet spot as it prepares Broadway classics and dance routines for the 22nd annual Valentine’s Day Dessert Theater & Silent Auction.
The event will be held in the auditorium of Thousand Islands Central High School, 8481 County Road 9, Clayton. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 7 for the show, at 7.
The dessert theater and auction was created by and has been produced over the years by Thousand Islands Central High School music teacher and choral director Kathyrn A. Ingerson. The annual fundraiser has supported the high school’s Select Vocal Ensemble’s performance trips and as a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The 26-member ensemble, backed by a pit orchestra, will perform a mix of popular music and Broadway classics with many featured soloists.
This year’s program, choreographed by students, will feature selections from “Grease,” “Hamilton” and “Hairspray” along with hits by Brittany Spears, Fleetwood Mac, Gloria Gaynor and the Muppets.
There will be more than 75 silent auction items, including stays at local hotels and resorts, gift certificates from restuarants, a boat tour and gym memberships.
Mel Busler from WWNY-TV will emcee the evening.
The vocal ensemble’s spring festival trip will be in Montreal, from April 22 to 24.
The ensemble will sing for a panel of judges and receive a rating along with an on-stage workshop. Their Montreal performances will also include a public performance at the Basilica de Notre Dame and members will attend a Cirque du Soleil performance and also tour the city.
Mrs. Ingerson said that another valuable aspect of this trip is the students’ interaction with the other participating schools and attending their performances.
The Select Vocal Ensemble has received consistent “Superior” and “Gold” ratings throughout the past 23 years and made its Carnegie Hall debut last April performing with conductor Eph Ely.
