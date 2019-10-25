WATERTOWN — The Thousand Islands Winery, located at 43298 Seaway Ave in Alexandria Bay, will once again host psychic Wilson Stevenson on Saturday, October 26.
A wine tasting will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with a group psychic reading following. The group reading will begin at 1 and go until 3 p.m.
By participating in a group reading, guests will hear other people’s messages and possibly their own, though there is no guarantee everyone will get a reading.
Tickets for the event are $25, which includes a complimentary wine tasting. Tickets can be purchased from brownpapertickets.com or by calling the tasting room at (315) 482-9306.
