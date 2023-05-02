POTSDAM — Following a national search, the Orchestra of Northern New York’s Music Director Search Committee has selected three finalists for the position that became vacant when founding music director and conductor Kenneth B. Andrews announced last year his retirement after 35 years, effective July 1.
Mr. Andrews has served as music director and conductor for the ONNY since its founding in 1988. He holds the rank of Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus at the Crane School of Music and SUNY Potsdam, where he taught for 33 years, retiring in 2019.
“The search has been conducted with careful deliberation at every step in the process,” said Timothy L. Savage, search committee chairman and the ONNY board’s immediate past president. “We were fortunate to have a deep pool of well-qualified candidates for the position.”
The three finalists, who will guest conduct the 2023-24 season:
Michael J. Colburn of St. Albans, Vermont; Adrian T. Slywotzky of Potsdam and Rachel L. Waddell of Rochester.
■ Mr. Colburn has a master’s degree in music from George Mason University in Virginia, with a concentration in conducting. His undergraduate career began with two years at Crane and finished at Arizona State University. He is now the music director and conductor of the Me2 Orchestra in Burlington. He’s the former director of “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, where he spent nine years as a performer and 18 years as conductor. As leader of its chamber orchestra, he conducted musicians primarily in performances at the White House, but also in public venues where the repertoire spanned from the Baroque to the modern era. For the next eight years, he was the director of bands at Butler University in Indianapolis.
Among his accomplishments, for 18 years Mr. Colburn directed the Marine Chamber Orchestra at state dinners at the White House, in annual White House performances for Kennedy Center Honors receptions and for two Kennedy Center concerts commemorating Sept. 11. He also conducted the Marine Band for President Obama’s two inaugurations and President George W. Bush’s second inauguration.
Mr. Colburn will program and conduct the fall concerts slated for Oct. 28 and 29 in Potsdam and Watertown, respectively.
■ Mr. Slywotzky earned his doctorate in orchestral conducting from the University of Michigan. He has two master’s degrees in orchestral conducting and violin performance from the Yale School of Music. He is now the director of orchestras at Crane.
Passionate about welcoming new audiences into the orchestral world, Mr. Slywotzky won second prize at the Audite International Conducting Competition in Poland and for the Atlantic Coast International Conducting Competition in Portugal. He was also a semifinalist for the Mendelssohn Conducting Competition in Greece.
Prior to coming to Potsdam, Mr. Slywotzky was the associate director of orchestras at the University of Michigan for three years. He has worked with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, Cornell Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras and the New Haven Chamber Orchestra, among others. He also was a teaching fellow with the Harvard Radcliffe Orchestra.
Mr. Slywotzky will program and conduct the winter concerts scheduled for Jan. 27 and 28 in Potsdam and Watertown, respectively.
■ Ms. Waddell earned her doctorate in orchestral conducting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and her master’s in orchestral conducting from Northern Arizona University. She is now the director of orchestral activities in the Arthur Satz Department of Music at the University of Rochester and the music director for the University of Rochester Orchestras.
Committed to 21st-century orchestras through innovation, artistic excellence and organizational diversity and growth, Ms. Waddell won second place (2019) and third place (2020) in the national competition for the Vyautas Marijosius Memorial Award in Orchestral Programming through the American Prize. With more than 10 years of professional activity, she has guest conducted the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Las Vegas Philharmonic, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra and Flagstaff Light Opera Company, among others. For five years, she was the music director for Canton Youth Symphonies (Ohio) and assistant then associate conductor for the Canton Symphony Orchestra.
Ms. Waddell will program and conduct the spring concerts set for April 27 and 28 in Potsdam and Watertown, respectively.
Musicians and audience members will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the ONNY music director search committee about each candidate before it makes its final selection in May 2024. Receptions will be held for ONNY supporters and musicians to informally meet the candidates when they are in town to conduct their concert.
The remaining three ONNY concerts in the 2023-24 season will also be guest conducted by people yet to be named.
