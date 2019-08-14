From staff reports
WADDINGTON — The Bassmaster and Family Summer Festival Aug. 15-18 has eight great bands playing Friday through Sunday. The schedule is as follows:
Aug. 16
n 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Band (Country).
n 3:30 p.m. -5 p.m. Burn the Evidence (Rock).
n 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Six Foot Midget (Classic Rock/Rock Country). One of the premiere party bands in the North Country. They are known for playing the “guilty pleasure” songs from the 80’s and the standards that keep the crowd dancing all night long.
Aug. 17
n 12:30 p.m. -3 p.m. The Shoes (Doo Wop Group).
n 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Mercury Concert Series presents, Divided Roads at the Bass Stage.
n 6:00 p.m. David Nichols & Atkinson’s Family (Bluegrass).
Aug. 18
n 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Shawn Stoddard and the Back Water Blues Band.
n 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. and again after the Bassmaster Weigh-In, Josh Barkley Band. Music to get you clapping and dancing
The Bassmaster Elite in Waddington is a four-day event featuring the highest level of professional bass anglers. Anglers launch daily at 9 a.m., and weigh-in daily at 5 p.m. While the anglers compete on the river, attendees can enjoy the Family Summer Festival and live music throughout Whittaker Park. Full schedule found at FishCap.net
