‘Thrones’ prequel begins production

Winter is coming — again.
“House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before “Game of Thrones,” has begun production, HBO announced. A new photo posted to the upcoming prequel’s social media page shows the cast during a socially distanced table read.
“House of the Dragon” stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno as House Targaryen, the ancestors of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen from the hallmark series.
George R.R. Martin, who wrote the “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series that spawned the hit fantasy show, will serve as an executive producer for the prequel alongside co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.
“House of the Dragon” will premiere in 2022.
The series is one of several spinoff “Game of Thrones” projects in the works, including a Broadway show and the “Dunk and Egg” novellas and planned TV adaptation.
