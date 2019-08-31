Throwing on the Potter’s Wheel classes

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will offer Throwing on the Potter’s Wheel, a six-week class that will cover an introduction to throwing pots on the wheel.
Students will learn the preparation of clay, throwing basic forms, trimming the base, the drying process, and glazing the finished pot. The instructor will also provide additional instruction for intermediate students.
The class will be held Fridays from 5:30-8:30 p.m., starting Sept. 13, and is open to adults 16 and over. It will be taught by Marybeth Sorendo, who has a bachelor of fine arts in design/crafts with a ceramics concentration, and was a production/studio potter for 15 years.
For more information or to register, visit the website at oswegoarts.org. Find workshops and classes under the ‘Education’ tab or on the calendar.
For questions about the workshops or classes, contact Audrey Proto (AAO Education Coordinator) at audrey.proto@oswegoarts.org or phone the AAO at 315-216-6782.
The AAO is located at the north end of East Fourth Street in Oswego across the street from Fort Ontario. The address is 20 Barbara Donahue Drive.
