CAPE VINCENT — The Thousand Islands International Piano Competition for Young People will celebrate its 18th competition since 2002 beginning today and continuing on Saturday and Sunday at Maple Grove Estate, 596 W. Broadway.
The event provides a venue for exceptional young pianists to perform and share their music while competing age-divided groups. Sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, the competition is free to attend and the public can come and go as they like. Competition begins each day at 9 a.m., with a lunch break around noon.
The competitions today and Saturday continue through late afternoon. Sunday’s competition finishes at approximately noon with the winners being announced in the early afternoon.
Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer. Ballots will be counted at the end of the competition and a prize will be awarded to the pianist in each division with the most votes tallied.
The competition committee has decided that properly worn masks will be mandatory inside the performance tent due to the pandemic. There will be fewer chairs inside the tent in an effort to space people further apart. Some chairs will be available for those who want to sit outside the tent.
Funding for the competition comes from community donors, area businesses and fundraising events. To make a donation, call the Cape Vincent Arts Council at 315-654-2413 or go to capevincentartscouncil.org.
