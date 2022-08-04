CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center has announced winners of its summer’s “Along the River’s Edge” art exhibition and sale.
The exhibition, one of the north country’s premier regional art shows and the center’s longest running exhibition, opened on July 20. It runs through Aug. 16.
Four sponsored awards were handed out to regional artists for their original artwork which consisted of two paintings, a textile, and a fused glass creation.
The winners:
■ Catherine C. Johnson Award, $500: Susan Berry, Clayton, “Thousand Island Glass Tartan,” fused glass.
■ Kincaid Award, $300: Annie Cardinaux, Jamaica Plain, Mass., “Aerial Passage,” textile.
■ People’s Choice, $200: Mary Taylor, Clayton, “The River in Winter,” oil pastel.
■ Juror’s Choice, $100: Paul Allen Taylor, Rochester, “Smuggler’s Gap,” watercolor.
The Along the River’s Edge exhibition contains artwork in multiple disciplines including fiber, jewelry, sculpture, and ceramics, as well as oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings and photography.
All artwork is for sale and proceeds support the artist and the TIAC. The exhibition features artwork from over 70 artists from throughout the United States and Canada.
TIAC’s galleries are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
“Along the River’s Edge” is generously supported by Ann Johnson-Kaiser, the Vars/Kincaid Family, Joan Trimble Jordan, Watertown Savings Bank and Michael Ringer Galleries.
