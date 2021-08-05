CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center is combining two events it regularly hosts into one festival.
The 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival is Aug. 14 and 15 at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton.
“The new festival is a combination of TIAC’s long -running craft and antique shows,” Leslie W. Rowland, the center’s executive director said in a news release. “After 55 years for the antique show and 37 years for the craft show, the board of trustees and staff, responding to the changing marketplace, decided it was time for a change. The new festival will combine the best of both events and offer new features including a live radio remote, craft demonstrations, the St. Lawrence River Quilters and a new food vendor.”
Over 55 vendors and nearly 100 booths, including many new ones, will showcase a wide variety of arts, crafts, antiques and collectibles. The juried show specializes in an array of handmade goods ranging from woodworking, pottery, glassworks and soaps to fiber arts, paintings, jewelry, food, antique furniture and more.
The festival will also offer spinning and weaving demonstrations on Aug. 14.
To commemorate the first year of the new festival, TIAC commissioned renowned artist Paul Allen Taylor to create an original watercolor depicting the 1000 Islands Region and key elements of art, craft and antiques. The painting will be auctioned in a “One Bid/Best Bid” manner. Bids, with bidders’ phone numbers and email addresses, will be placed in the envelope provided. The winner will be announced at the close of the festival on Aug. 15.
The starting bid is $1,000 and the framed painting is valued at $1,900. Framing was donated by Michael Ringer’s St. Lawrence Gallery and valued at $575.
More auction details may be found at TIArtsCenter.org.
Limited edition, artist signed prints of the painting will also be available at the festival and the arts center.
Daily adult admission is $6.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 15. It is a Yellow Ribbon Event, with a $1 discount offered to active-duty military members and spouses with valid identification. Children under 15 will be admitted free.
Proceeds from the show will benefit TIAC and its youth arts education programming.
The festival is supported by the Cerow Agency, Mary and Paul Luck, Tricia’s Rondette, River Magic, Clayton Marina, Reinman’s Decorating Center, Shurfine Market and 7News/Fox 28/MeTV.
