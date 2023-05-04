CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center, with its latest exhibit, is giving a tip of the hat to a Watertown native who has become a noted fashion designer in New York City.
“The Art of Millinery: Hats by Sally Caswell,” is on display through July 1 at the center, 314 John St.
The exhibit was inspired by a January, 2022 feature in the Watertown Daily Times about Sally R. Caswell, a 1982 Watertown High School graduate who owns Sally Caswell Millinery, an online shop. Ms. Caswell is the daughter of the late Pamela B. Caswell, director of the Watertown Urban Mission from 1988 through 2005. She died in 2014. Ms. Caswell’s father, Robert F., resides in Watertown.
Ms. Caswell designs hats for special occasions as well as casual everyday wear, and all her hats are meticulously handmade.
In 2019, during New York Fashion Week, Ms. Caswell began working with Stephen Jones, London, who is considered one of the world’s most innovative and important milliners. In 2021, Ms. Caswell helped to celebrate the opening of the exhibit, “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at the Brooklyn Museum. She assisted Mr. Jones in preparing and installing headwear for the display. She also helped him install his headpieces for the 2019 exhibit, “In Pursuit of Fashion: The Sandy Schreier Collection,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Ms. Caswell has also worked with theatrical milliner Arnold S. Levine, making hats for Broadway, New York City Ballet, Disney, operas, ballets, regional theaters and television productions. One of the Broadway shows Ms. Caswell has created hats for is “Moulin Rouge!: The Musical,” which won 10 2021 Tony Awards, including ones for Best Costume Design and Best Musical. Her other work with A.S. Levine for Broadway includes “The Cher Show,” “My Fair Lady” and “Hadestown.” Television work includes “Annie Live!,” which premiered in December of 2021 on NBC.
“Who isn’t intrigued by a fascinator, an elegant bonnet, or a stylish fedora?,” TIAC curator Marina Loew said. “Sally has made some truly stunning pieces and her craftsmanship is unparalleled. I encourage everyone to come check out the exhibit, and I’m happy to assist if you’d like to try on a hat or two!”
“I’m so honored to be invited to exhibit at the Thousand Islands Arts Center,” Ms. Caswell said. “When I’m up visiting the north country, my world of hats seems so far removed, so I’m thrilled to be able to bring those two worlds together and share some of my hats with everyone here.”
Spring is the busiest season for Ms. Caswell, as she sells hats for various seasonal events, including the Kentucky Derby. Two notable recent sales include one through a hat shop: a creation purchased by singer/songwriter Elvis Costello for his wife, Diana Krall. From Ms. Caswell’s website, sallycaswellmillinery.com, a woman ordered a hat to wear to a royal wedding in Austria.
The roots for Ms. Caswell’s millinery career were planted when she and her sister, Anne, as high school students, stopped in to a vintage clothing shop in downtown Watertown one day. Ms. Caswell spotted a brown, velvety trilby — a soft felt hat with a narrow brim and indented crown. She tried it on and liked the way it looked and the way it made her feel — “standing a little taller” in the world.
n n n
The exhibition at TIAC is open to the public. Admission is free for TIAC members and $5 for non-members. There will be a public reception and Meet the Artist at the Arts Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. The reception is free for all. TIAC will also host a fashion show on Friday, June 23, times TBA. Ms. Caswell plans to attend both.
