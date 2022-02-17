CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Arts Center will host its second annual 1000 Islands Art & Craft & Antique Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton.
The festival is looking for antique dealers, artisans and crafters to showcase their wares to festival-goers from throughout the north country and beyond at the recently renovated arena.
“The festival, now in its second year, is a combination of TIAC’s long-running craft and antique shows,” Leslie W. Rowland, TIAC’s executive director, said in a news release. “After 55 years for the antique show and 37 years for the craft show, the board of trustees and staff, responding to the changing marketplace, and the challenges brought about by the pandemic, decided it was time for a change. The festival combines the best of both events and offers features including craft demonstrations, a display of one-of-a-kind handmade quilts by the St. Lawrence River Quilters, and more.”
The juried show specializes in antique furniture and collectibles, an array of handmade goods ranging from woodworking, pottery, glassworks and handmade soaps to fiber arts, paintings, jewelry, food and more.
The two-day show will also offer spinning and weaving demonstrations on Saturday.
Interested applicants should download an application at tiartscenter.org/festival/ and submit it as soon as possible. Early bird pricing is offered until May 31.
The Thousand Islands Arts Center is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional arts and handcrafts through educational programs, classes, lectures and exhibitions.
