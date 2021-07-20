WATERTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for two of the three concerts of the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series, presented by DPAO, Carthage Area Hospital and Watertown Savings Bank.
Tickets are available for the Aug. 6 concert by country star Dustin Lynch and the Aug. 14 show by comedian Larry The Cable Guy.
Both concerts are scheduled to be indoors at 7 p.m. the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
To purchase tickets, visit dpao.org or call DPAO at 315-782-0044.
General admission tickets are also available at local Kinney Drugs Store locations.
The rock band ZZ Top will conclude this year’s concert series. The band is scheduled to perform Sept. 25 outdoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds. The time is to be determined. Tickets for the ZZ Top concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.
