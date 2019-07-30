SYRACUSE — Tickets are now on sale for two shows hosted by Broadway in Syracuse at the OnCenter Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St.
“The Office: A Musical Parody” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
“The Office” production is an unauthorized parody. A synopsis from its producers: “It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin.”
Tickets are $35 to $60.
Mannheim Steamroller will perform its full album “Mannheim Stemroller Christmas!” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
This fall, Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running consecutive concert tour in the entertainment industry.
Tickets for “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” range from $35 to $75.
Advance tickets for both shows are available at nacentertainment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.