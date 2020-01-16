Tickets on sale for OHS production of Beauty & the Beast

OSWEGO - The Oswego High School (OHS) music department has announced that tickets for it’s upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast” went on sale Jan. 13.
Performances will occur at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. A 2 p.m. performance will occur Feb. 9. All shows will be in the Robinson-Faust Theatre of the Performing Arts at OHS to accommodate more families and community members.
Tickets will be $10 to $15, and reserved seating will be available. As of Jan. 13, the following link will be active to purchase tickets:
