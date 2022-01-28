OGDENSBURG — The administrator of Ogdensburg Command Performances said she and her board of directors are excited about Sunday’s performance of Forever Young: Your Life, Your Music.
“We are extremely excited because this is a fun, uplifting musical production that receives great reviews everywhere it performs,” OCP Administrator Sally Palao said. “It’s just what we need to help shake off the winter blues, forget about our current problems, and reminisce about the days when our lives were more fun, less inhibited and more carefree.”
Forever Young will hit the stage at Ogdensburg Free Academy’s George Hall Auditorium at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets from $19 to $43 are still available, according to Mrs. Palao. She said because of COVID-19 protocols, masks are required and social distancing will be maintained.
Mrs. Palao described Forever Young as an exciting stage performance that showcases some of the greatest musical hits of all time. She said the stage setting is a suburban basement in the Midwest and the show’s performers transport the audience back to a day when life was full of possibilities and happiness was just the next song away. The show features a troupe of five powerhouse singers and performers who relive the music of their lives with energetic dance moves and laughs on the sentimental journey of a lifetime, she said.
The performance will feature songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and more.
Mrs. Palao said the show’s director, singers and choreographers have worked hard to ensure that the production is appealing to everyone whether they’re a baby boomer or a 21st century teenager.
Forever Young was originally due to take the stage in Ogdensburg last April but the show was postponed because of COVID. A rescheduled October 2021 performance date was also postponed.
Sunday’s performance is long overdue, Mrs. Palao said.
“We’ve worked tirelessly to finally be able to keep this outstanding and much heralded music production in our lineup,” she said.
For more information, visit www.ilovetheatre.org.
