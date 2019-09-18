Tim Herron, Music by Millie and J. Schnitt to perform at the Oswego Music Hall on Friday, Sept. 20

OSWEGO - The Oswego Music Hall’s concert series, “The Hook” will bring local and regional singer/songwriters Tim Herron, J. Schnitt and Music by Millie to the Music Hall stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Herron has been a mainstay on the upstate New York music scene for years. He blends folk, jazz, rock and blues into an eclectic mix of American roots music.
Schnitt is an award-winning songwriter, known for his prolific output, acerbic wit, insightful social commentary and poetic lyrics. All wrapped in the sounds of dust-bowl folk and experimental Americana.
Millie’s sweet, soulful and commanding voice transforms to sing a range of genres, fitting any mood or event, from pop, R&B, singer-songwriter, standards and country.
The next Music Hall Open Mic takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and will feature world renowned guitarist, Loren Barrigar as the guest host. Headlining the National Stage on Oct. 5 will be Amy Gallatin and Stillwaters. National Stage and Hook shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website: oswegomusichall.org or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The Oswego Music Hall is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.
Ticket prices begin at $2 for Open Mics, $12 for Hook events and $16 for the national stage. Children under 12 are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception 42 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks— from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online or email: OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.