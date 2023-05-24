Tina Turner, the yowling powerhouse who helped pioneer a high-octane brand of R&B as half of the incendiary Ike & Tina Turner duo and belted out soul-rock gems such as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has died at 83.

Turner’s death was announced by her manager, who said she died Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to the Associated Press. Turner became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.