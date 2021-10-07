“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG.
It wasn’t disclosed how much the 81-year-old rocker scored from the deal, but it could be worth “north of $50 million,” by the estimate of one industry source, according to the BBC.
Turner’s hits over the years include tunes like “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “Better Be Good to Me” and “The Best.” Turner said in a statement that her music was in “good hands” following the handoff.
Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, will enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30 as a solo artist. She was inducted in 1991 for her work as part of the duo of Ike & Tina Turner, where she recorded hits including “Proud Mary.”
BMG boss Hartwig Masuch said the plan is to reintroduce her work on social media and streaming platforms that reach a new audience.
Turner has been inactive musically for more than a decade.
