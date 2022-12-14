‘Tis the season to enjoy holiday happenings in Oswego County

Oswego County is the place to be to celebrate the holiday season. Get into the spirit by enjoying a variety of family-friendly events. Pictured is last year’s production of “Elf” at the CNY Community Arts Center. This year, Kids Onstage will present “Jingle Bells Jury Christmas Play” at the Center located at 121 Cayuga St., Fulton. Pictured from left are: Tatum Taylor, Kai Delk (standing), Derek Potocki and Will Balles. Tatum Taylor willreturn as the Christmas tree angel in this year’s production.

OSWEGO COUNTY- Visit Oswego County to enjoy a wide array of family-friendly holiday events. From breakfasts with Santa to festive performances, residents and visitors have plenty of opportunities to get in the holiday spirit. Listed below are several events to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.

Start the festivities with a Christmas performance at the CNY Community Arts Center. Kids Onstage presents “Jingle Bells Jury Christmas Play,” written by Jay Moriarty and directed by Nancy Fox. In this play, Jim Dandy is tried in Candy Cane Court after claiming the Christmas spirit is nonsense. Numerous witnesses argue against Dandy’s claims, including the wise men, Tiny Tim and more. Dandy’s case is reviewed by the judge, a court of spectators and the audience. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Admission is $10, and free for children aged five and under. The CNY Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. Tickets are available online at https://cnyartscenter.com/tickets.

