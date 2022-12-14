‘Tis the season to enjoy holiday happenings in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY- Visit Oswego County to enjoy a wide array of family-friendly holiday events. From breakfasts with Santa to festive performances, residents and visitors have plenty of opportunities to get in the holiday spirit. Listed below are several events to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Start the festivities with a Christmas performance at the CNY Community Arts Center. Kids Onstage presents “Jingle Bells Jury Christmas Play,” written by Jay Moriarty and directed by Nancy Fox. In this play, Jim Dandy is tried in Candy Cane Court after claiming the Christmas spirit is nonsense. Numerous witnesses argue against Dandy’s claims, including the wise men, Tiny Tim and more. Dandy’s case is reviewed by the judge, a court of spectators and the audience. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Admission is $10, and free for children aged five and under. The CNY Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. Tickets are available online at https://cnyartscenter.com/tickets.
If looking for a breakfast with Santa, Oswego County has you covered. Join the Volney Volunteer Fire Cooperation from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 17 for an all-you-can-eat breakfast with Santa. There will also be raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Take a photo with Santa and share it to the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation’s Facebook page to be entered into a surprise raffle. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for military, first responders and those over 65, $6 for kids ages four to 10 and free for kids aged three and under. The Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation is located at 3002 State Route 3 in Fulton.
The Oswego YMCA will also host breakfast with Santa, catered by Oh Crepes & Waffles. There will be a private meet-and-greet with Santa, music by Just Push Play Productions, games, crafts and more. The event runs from 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Oswego YMCA. Admission is $18 per person for members, $28 for non-members and free for children under age two. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St. in Oswego.
For those looking for last minute gifts, head over to the Oswego American Legion for a craft show. Numerous vendors will be set up offering a wide variety of unique, giftable items. The event runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Oswego American Legion, located at 69 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Looking for a pet-friendly event? The Oswego County Humane Society presents Home for the Holidays, featuring adoptable animals, craft and vendor tables, a silent auction, snacks, hot cocoa and pet and family photos with Santa. There will be an online pet photo contest leading up to the event. Online and live auctions will be available. Home for the Holidays will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Oswego Elks Lodge, located at 132 W. Fifth St. in Oswego. Auction items can be viewed by visiting https://www.32auctions.com/OCHSh4h?fbclid=IwAR3KiXqoaKNeOnVLC4I-20lMifbtT8ZeHZCRdECQzNtrSeyQL1mwnzPZP2I.
At noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, join Fort Ontario for National Wreaths Across America Day. The fort will remember the fallen, honor those still serving and educate the next generation on the value of freedom. A ceremony will be held inside the old stone fort in front of the Enlisted Men’s Barracks, with the wreath laying following in the Post Cemetery. Speakers include Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Warrant Officer 1 Walker Spradlin, UH60 medivac pilot with the 3 - 10 General Support Aviation Brigade at Fort Drum, Fort Ontario Historic Site Assistant Danielle Funiciello and Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator Corey S. King. This marks the fifth year the cemetery has participated in National Wreaths Across America Day. Fort Ontario is located at 1 E. Fourth St. in Oswego.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, come to Curtis Manor for Jingle Bell Rock, a dinner, dance and show. Michael Paul Callahan will headline a ’60s Christmas set and a ’70s concert set as Elvis. Long Time Coming will also perform, bringing classic rock music to the show. The event will run from 5-9:30 p.m., and tickets are available online for dinner and a show or the show only. Visit https://atimeforlegends.ticketleap.com/jinglebellrock/details for tickets and more information. Curtis Manor is located at 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr. in Oswego.
New to Oswego, the Polar Express Train will make stops throughout the city on Sunday, Dec. 18. Children will be able to watch as Santa and his elves drive along on the train. The train will make various stops for 20 minutes each, and each child will receive a candy cane. For more information and to view the route, visit the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Facebook page.
For more information about events in Oswego County, go to the Oswego County Tourism website at http://visitoswegocounty.com and click on the “Calendar of Events.”
