Annual Small Format Show at Tisa Gallery on Monday
CLAYTON — Tisa Gallery, 412 Merrick St., will host its fourth annual Small Format Show on Monday.
Over 20 artists will be present to display original art works, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawings and photographs that will be for sale during the event.
All works are no larger than 6-by-8-inches. The event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m., will include light refreshments and music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.