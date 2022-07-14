Tommy Gunn Band to perform on Cape Vincent Green on July 16

CAPE VINCENT — The village will be rocking from 4 to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday as the Tommy Gunn Band takes the stage at the Concerts on the Green series.
Tommy Gunn (aka Tom O’Riley) is a native of Watertown who has performed nationally and internationally. A mainstay of the local rock scene, he was a member of such well-known bands as The Upbeats and Nuclear Accidents. Since 2000, he has fronted the Tommy Gunn Band with an original sound that links modern rock with its roots. He has released several albums, two of which were nominated for Best Rock Album in the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYs).
The free show is part of the summer concert series sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council. Guests should bring a blanket or lawn chair. The rain location is the fire hall on Broadway Avenue.
For more information, call 315-654-2413.
The next Concert on the Green will take place Saturday, July 23, featuring the roots music/Americana sounds of River Brain Trust.
