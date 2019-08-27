CHAUMONT — The annual Tour de Chaumont Bay, featuring bicycle routes of 10, 25 and 50 miles, is Sept. 14.
The rides begin and end at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 State Route12E.
The tour is a benefit for the Lyme Central School District Varsity Club and the Lyme Parks and recreation Committee.
The 50-mile ride begins at 9 a.m. and the 10 and 25-mile rides begin at 10 a.m.
The ride fee is $20 for those pre-registered and $25 on the day of the ride. Free T-shirts will be given to the first 50 entrants. Riders may register on the day of the event.
The ride fee includes a free post-ride spaghetti dinner. Additional dinners for guests are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Door prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m.
Entry forms can be found on the Town of Lyme Park and Recreation Department’s Facebook page at wdt.me/tourchaumont.
For more information, contact Ray at 315-649-2929.
