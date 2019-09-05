Tours, treats, singalong all part of historic church’s open house

OSWEGO - The Church of the Resurrection across from Franklin Square in Oswego will throw open its doors Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15, for an open house that will include guided tours, apple crisp and singing.
Between 3 and 3:30 p.m. members of the public can take guided tours of the historic Episcopal church, starting at the chapel entrance at 120 W. Fifth St. Tours will end in the Great Hall with servings of apple crisp and ice cream.
A hymn sing will follow at 4 p.m. in the Great Hall. In response to an invitation last month to propose their favorite hymns, people submitted 36 for the program.
“It’s an eclectic list!” said the Rev. Anne Wichelns, priest at the Church of the Resurrection.
“We have African-American hymns like ‘Lift every voice and sing,’ contemporary hymns like Marti Haugen’s ‘Gather us in,’ classical hymns like Palestrina’s ‘The strife is o’er,’ old-time favorites like ‘Abide with me,’ and tunes from the Geneva Psalter, like ‘All people that on earth do dwell’ (also known as ‘The Old 100th’).”
Among folk favorites on the list are “Amazing grace,” “Morning has broken” and “Go, tell it on the mountain.”
Nancy Radloff, a musician from Ithaca and former choir director at the Oswego church, will lead the singing. She is compiling a booklet with information about each of the hymns on the program. Copies will be on hand at the event.
A pianist, organist and composer, Radloff received her doctorate in performance from the Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Conservatory of Music.
The Church of the Resurrection incorporates two centuries of Episcopalian presence in Oswego. Its building occupies the last site of Christ Church, founded in 1822, and uses its chapel, which opened in 1884. A brief history can be found at resoswego.org/history.
All the day’s activities will be open to the public free of charge; donations will be accepted. For more information, call the church at 315-343-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.