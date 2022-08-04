LISBON — The town of Lisbon will be hosting its 92nd annual homecoming beginning Aug. 19 with a weekend of family-friendly events.
Homecoming weekend, which was first celebrated in 1930, will begin with townwide garage sales and a dance at the American Legion from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast at the United Presbyterian Church and continue all day.
“This year we’ve condensed most of what’s going on to the Fireman’s Field,” said homecoming committee member Krista Larock Wells. “We’re going to have activities down there for kids like the bounce houses, the petting zoo, and we hired the train that they have at the Seaway Festival.”
Saturday will also feature a 5K race at 8 a.m., a book sale at the Lisbon Hepburn Library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a chicken barbecue at noon, an ice cream social from 5:30 to 7 p.m., a parade at 4 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
“We’re also going to have food trucks down at Fireman’s Field, the Band Kane playing, a mechanical bull, and there’s going to be vendors set up down there,” Ms. Larock Wells said. “We have quite a few signed up this year so we’re excited about that.”
Sunday will feature townwide garage sales.
“It’s a great opportunity for you to get together and see your neighbors,” Ms. Larock Wells said. “It’s a nice activity for families to come to because we have a lot of different children’s activities.”
A full list of events can be found on the Facebook page, Lisbon Homecoming.
