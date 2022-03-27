Town of Schroeppel Community Services coloring contest winners

SCHROEPPEL - The town of Schroeppel Department of Community Services once again sponsored a Valentine’s Day coloring contest for students in grades kindergarten-four at Maroun Elementary School in Phoenix. One winner was selected from each grade level and students won art sets to help them continue developing their talent. Pre-K students that participated received a thank you gift. Winners from left are: Julia Perfetto, Madison Claus, Dante Raponi, Leo Bidwell, Kayden LaPoint, and Community Services Coordinator Helen Knipp.
