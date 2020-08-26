FULTON — CNY Arts Center has announced a return to an old tradition with an expanded arts market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, weather permitting. The Arts Center hosts a weekly arts market from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays running parallel to the weekly farmers market in Fulton featuring artist vendors with hand-made original art and creations.
The arts market will be held downtown on sidewalks around the Community Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. The market coincides with the city-wide garage sale and other family events taking place around town, giving shoppers an added activity while spending the day in Fulton.
Artists, vendors and small entrepreneurs are welcome to register for spots along the sidewalk. No more than one direct sale vendor for each product line will be accepted. No tables, chairs or canopies will be provided.
Booths will be placed far apart to maintain social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available while masks are also expected. There is a small vendor registration fee to benefit the Arts Center.
For more information, send an email to Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com or stop by arts market currently running 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and register in person.
